G Jagdish Reddy visits Wardhamankota village which has six positive cases

The minister gave the directions while visiting the village to inspect the measures taken up by the officials to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy interacts with a resident of Wardhamankota village

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Tuesday directed Suryapet Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy to deploy additional medical staff at Wardhamankota village in Nagaram Mandal of the district after learning that as many as six persons belonging to the village have been tested positive for Covid.

The minister gave the directions while visiting the village to inspect the measures taken up by the officials to contain the spread of the deadly virus. According to information, the six COVID patients of the village caught the infection from their relative, a resident of Kudakuda village in Chivvemla mandal and had a travel history to Delhi, who was recently tested positive for the virus. Soon after he tested positive for COVID, the officials prepared a route map of the patient and found that he had visited Wardhamankota. In the light of this, the authorities sent a medical team to the village to test the persons whom he came in contact with and found six persons and they too tested positive for COVID.

The minister on Tuesday went around the village and interacted with the local residents and sought their take on the steps enforced by officials He also reviewed various issues with the collector.

