Karimnagar increases vigil as one more tests positive

In the wake of one more person testing positive for Covid in Huzurabad, the district administration collected 28 more samples till Monday night.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of one more person testing positive for Covid in Huzurabad, the district administration collected 28 more samples till Monday night. It alerted the people to take precautions, and to follow the lockdown rules.

The district authorities had already collected a record 252 samples in Karimnagar, the highest number of samples after Hyderabad. Of the 252 samples, 146 returned negative. District Medical and Health Officer Dr G Sujatha informed that the latest person to be infected with the virus has returned to the district after attending the Tablighi Jamaat religious convention at Nizamuddin-Markaz in Delhi.

The officials have so far identified 19 persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat from the district.
Meanwhile, Collector K Shashanka appealed to the people to sincerely follow the lockdown rules and also maintain social distance in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.“In the next two weeks, there is a possibility of the spread of Covid picking up. So it is very vital for the people take all the necessary preventive measures,” he cautioned. He also stressed the need for everyone to wear masks.

While urging the doctors and the other health workers to take proper precautionary measures while serving the patients in the isolation wards, he said that the government has been acquiring equipment, including masks, to ensure their safety.

Covid Karimnagar
Coronavirus
