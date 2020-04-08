STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown must stay till Covid goes, says KT Rama Rao

Minister says govt is geared up to face any eventuality by increasing medical facilities

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao . (File Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the lockdown ought to be lifted only after the Coronavirus subsides completely.Speaking to the electronic media on Tuesday, Rama Rao backed his father, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar’s Rao’s viewpoint that lives of people are more important than the economic growth. A minor mistake now would prove to be costly since it would allow Covid-19 to spread.

The Minister opined that it was not possible to conduct tests on all 130 crore people in the country. This would in fact allow private testing centres to loot people, he felt. It would lead to a lack of testing facilities for those who actually require the same, said Rama Rao.At the same time, Rama Rao reiterated that the State government was geared up to face any eventuality by increasing medical facilities.

Rama Rao said the State government had been discussing with industries and also with the Union government the issue of payment of salaries to workers in private sector. “Our aim is to see that no one starves for the want of food in the State during the lockdown,” he said.The Minister said KCR had already announced that the TRS government was ready to extend the lockdown till June 3, as suggested by international research organisations.

Owaisi offers hospitals to govt
Hyderabad: After his meeting with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he assured the Minister that the Deccan Medical College, Owaisi Hospital and Esra Hospital ‘are with the government’ in its fight against Covid-19. In a tweet, the Hyderabad MP said, “Met with @KTRTRS earlier today. Discussed ongoing development works in Hyderabad. Also assured govt of our complete support in this battle against #COVID19. Assured him that Deccan Medical College,Asra &Owaisi Hospitals are also with govt in combating this crisis [sic]”

Comments

