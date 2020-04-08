Revanth slams KCR for wishing Covid on critics, demands action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy described Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the “brand ambassador” of Coronavirus for making contrasting statements on Covid.Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Congress leader lambasted the Chief Minister for cursing the people to suffer from Coronavirus for questioning the measures being taken by his government in tackling the pandemic.

Revanth Reddy also asked the DGP to register a case against the CM for making false statements on the virus.“PM Narendra Modi continues to interact with all sections of society to combat the pandemic. But CM KCR refuses to speak to anybody, including the medical experts like Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Dr Soma Raju and Dr Guruva Reddy,” he said.

PM, KCR responsible for virus spread: Mallu Bhatti

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao were responsible for the spread of Coronavirus in the country and State. In a press statement here on Tuesday, he said: “despite warnings from the WHO, both the governments failed to take precautions to combat the disease till March 22,” he said.