Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy among top 25 IPS officers in India: Survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy is among the top 25 IPS officers performing best service in police department. Three organisations ­— Fame India, Asia Post and PSU Watch — have undertaken a nationwide survey in finding the top 25 IPS officers who have made a bench mark for the newer generation in terms of performance in police service. Those IPS officers included for the survey are the ones belonging to the batches before 1995.