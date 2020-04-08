STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government may close FDs prematurely

Once the fixed deposits are closed prematurely, the money would be transferred to the exchequer to be used to tide over the Covid-19 crisis.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the revenues of the State government taking a hard hit owing to the lockdown, the Finance Department is considering premature closure of the fixed deposits in various banks. The money is deposited in banks either by the government departments or the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs).

Once the fixed deposits are closed prematurely, the money would be transferred to the exchequer to be used to tide over the COVID-19 crisis. According to a circular issued by Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, all the departments have been asked to furnish the details of the deposits in banks as on March 31, 2020.

They include savings and current accounts and fixed deposits by the departments and their heads concerned, unit officers, corporations, societies, institutions, committees and AMCs.Also, the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) of the respective departments too have been asked to furnish the details of the bank accounts. According to sources, the total amount from all the deposits would be around `2,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Finance Department fixed deposits
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp