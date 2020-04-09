STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 State governments unite to save cancer-struck toddler

Patients undergoing cancer treatments need to attend all their follow-ups.

Anvitha, with her father Vineeth Vijayan and mother Gopika

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart-warming gesture, four State governments got together to ensure that a one-year old girl from Kerala, suffering from Retinoblastoma — a life threatening eye cancer — received chemotherapy at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad. Anvitha, the one-year-nine month- old toddler from Alappuzha, was due for her cycle of mandatory intra-arterial chemotherapy. Her father Vineeth Vijayan, an electrician; and mother Gopika, however, were worried about reaching Hyderabad amidst the nationwide lockdown. Vineeth took to social media to talk about their plight and seek help. He was overwhelmed by the response and support he received from the people in Kerala.

“Help poured in from every corner. What was truly moving was when my wife received a call from our State Health Minister KK Shailaja just after a day I posted our worries on Facebook. She enquired about our baby’s health and made arrangements for our travel to Hyderabad, including necessary permissions from all the four States we had to pass through, an ambulance and two drivers,” Vineeth said.

After learning about her case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan entrusted Shailaja with the task of moving the infant to Hyderabad and back in the same ambulance. The family reached LVPEI on Tuesday and Anvitha underwent her chemotherapy. “It is highly commendable how individuals, organisations and State governments came together to help Anvitha and her family. What is equally commendable is the commitment of the parents. They did not let the lockdown delay her treatment. Patients undergoing cancer treatments need to attend all their follow-ups. Anvitha is doing better than before, and with regular medical care, there are good chances that both her eyes and sight can be saved,” Dr Swathi Kaliki, head of Eye Cancer Services, LVPEI said.

Meanwhile, Vineeth and Gopika were grateful to all those who helped them in their time of need. “We are relieved to know that she is doing better now, and thank each and every person who ensured that we could receive the needed care in time,” Vineeth said.

