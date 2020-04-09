66.2 per cent of Telangana COVID-19 cases linked to Delhi meet; 49 more test positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another spurt, the State recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 453. Of them, number of active cases are 397.

In a silver lining to the otherwise depressing scenario, no new deaths were recorded in the State, and the total toll remained at 11. The number of those who were discharged too remained constant at 45. Interestingly, 66.2 per cent of the total cases reported in Telangnaa are related to Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation at Markaz-Nizamuddin in Delhi.

“Of the total 453 cases, close to 300 people are related to Markaz-Nizamuddin. Around 200 people are Markaz returnees and some 100 are primary contacts of these returnees,” said Health Minister Eatala Rajender. Hyderabad is the worst affected district in the State with 161 active cases. However, 21 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

No rapid testing

When asked if rapid testing will be started in the State, Eatala said, “There is no community transmission in the State. Rapid or random testing is not required here.”“It is a matter of great pride that in a record time of 15 days, Telangana has been able to come up with a 1500-bed hospital with ICUs and ventilators dedicated for Covid-19 at the Gachibowli Sports Complex,” he added.

Meanwhile, the American India Foundation donated 100 ventilators to the State Health Department. The Health Minister had solicited the ventilators specifically for Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts as the foundation had come forward to provide medical infrastructure as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility policy.

The Minister also said that all 25,000 people who were under quarantine after returning from abroad will be discharged within a day or two as their 14-day quarantine period is nearing completion.