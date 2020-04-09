STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind’s certificates are fake, alleges TRS leader

Pink partyman Sathish Reddy says Nizamabad MP has no right to sit in Parliament, files complaint with Election Commission

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri (Photo| Facebook/ @franklyarvind)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a major allegation against Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, which if proven true will leave a huge blotch on the saffron party, TRS leader and party’s social media in-charge Y Sathish Reddy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) through Twitter claiming that the Parliamentarian mispresented his educational qualifications in the affidavit submitted during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This will undoubtedly intensify the political war between TRS and BJP in TS. In a tweet posted by Y Sathish Reddy, tagging the ECI, the TRS leader alleged that Arvind submitted fake information about his educational qualifications and misguided the ECI. He said Arvind had no right to sit in the Parliament. According to the TRS leader, Arvind, in his election affidavit, claimed that he holds a postgraduate degree in political science from a deemed-to-be-university at Rajendra Nagar in Rajasthan and said he obtained the degree through distance learning in 2018.

Enclosing a letter purportedly written by the university’s distance education wing director Prakash Sharma, which stated that the name of Arvind Dharmapuri, son of D Srinivas, is not there in the varsity’s records, the TRS leader alleged that Arvind misled the ECI. The move by TRS comes after BJP Nizamabad president Baswa Laxminarasaiah recently filed a complaint with the CEC urging the commission to cancel former MP K Kavitha’s nomination to contest in the MLC polls as she, allegedly, lied about the amount of property/wealth owned in the election affidavit.

Arvind told Express that he sent his educational details obtained from the varisty’s website to the complainant. He also alleged that TRS was making false allegations for political gain. “I will address the meida in Nizamabad on Thursday and give clarification on this,” he said.BJP spokesperson NV Subhas said; “TRS is unable to digest its defeat in the parliamentary polls and hence was levelling false allegations. This is not a time to play politics, but do social work”.

Arvind Dharmapuri
Coronavirus
