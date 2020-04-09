Blood donors come forward to help needy

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After Express published a news story (April 7, 2020) on how Thalassemia patients were struggling to get blood transfusions done amid the COVID-19 outbreak, several doctors and young professionals have come forward to donate blood. The Indian Red Cross Society that maintains the blood bank for Thalassemia patients collected about 12 units of blood on Wednesday.

The Society’s secretary Vutukoori Radhakarishna Reddy said that they have been receiving phone calls from donors for the past couple of days. Engineers from Mission Kakatiya were among the donors.

Thalassemia patients were facing difficulty in getting blood transfusions done due to blood shortage amid the lockdown.