STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CCMB starts sequencing isolates of Coronavirus

The CCMB plans to sequence hundreds of isolates in the next two-three weeks.

Published: 09th April 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has started genome sequencing the isolates of novel Coronavirus. The CCMB plans to sequence hundreds of isolates in the next two-three weeks. Sequencing a large number of virus isolates can help in understanding various aspects of the virus — the path it took in spreading the infection, how it spread and from where it spread.

“With the help of genome sequencing, we can track the relatedness between different patients. For example, we can tell which group of people contracted the infection from Delhi or Kerala, where the virus originated, whether from China or Italy. We can also find which type of the virus is spreading fast. The data from sequencing will also be useful for drug designing process,” CCMB Director Dr RK Mishra told Express. Once the sequencing is done, it will also be made public for further research.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CCMB Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp