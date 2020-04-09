STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana bans spitting of paan, tobacco products, chewing gums in public places

It is the conscience of people that will make this step a success. There are no penal provisions either in this regard.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Paan

Representrational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government issued a GO on Wednesday, banning spitting of paan, any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco products or sputum in public places and Institutions as such a practice may lead to potential transmission of COVID-19.

Principal Secretary of Health Shanthi Kumari said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of hygiene and cleanliness in both personal as well as public spheres which require the imposition of restrictions on unhealthy practices that may potentially lead to spread of such viruses and other infections.”

“The habit of public spitting poses a serious threat to the spread of such infections. Now, therefore, in the interest of Public Health and Safety, the spitting of paan/any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco product, sputum in Public Places & Institutions is hereby banned with immediate effect.”

When asked how the ban could be implemented and what would be the penal provisions if one violated it, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy, said: “There is no specific plan that can be enforced to tackle this concern. It is the conscience of people that will make this step a success. There are no penal provisions either in this regard. We hope the people would honour the ban and abide by it.”

Comments(1)

  • venkat, chennai
    it should be implemented through out the country with penal provisions. Modi's Swatch Bharat Abhiyan should be strictly implemented. Now is an opportunity to implement Swatchtha like in Singapore.
    22 hours ago reply
