Government helps Anganwadi teachers stay healthy

HYDERABAD: To ensure that Anganwadi teachers remain protected as they continue their service of keeping nutrition levels at the optimum level with supply of ration, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department have dispatched 1.15 lakh protective masks for the teachers. Some of these masks were purchased and others were donated by the likes of Aurobindo Pharma and other donors. The department is also linking up with TS Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) under the Tribal Welfare department to make sanitizers. As of now 35,700 sanitisers have been dispatched in the first phase.
