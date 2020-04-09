HC seeks report on Wanaparthy incident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the recent Wanaparthy incident cannot be attributed to the entire Police Department, a division bench of Telangana HC on Wednesday directed the State to file a report by April 17 informing whether FIR was registered in the incident wherein a person was beaten by the police in front of his son during the lockdown period. One or two stray incidents cannot be attributed to the entire State Police Department. The police should inquire the people who come on roads and allow them to go if they have come out to get any essentials. Any adverse order by the court will affect their (police) morale. Under Section 41 CrPC, the police can use reasonable force against the violators.