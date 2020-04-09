HC seeks report on Wanaparthy incident

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the recent Wanaparthy incident cannot be attributed to the entire Police Department, a division bench of Telangana HC on Wednesday directed the State to file a report by April 17 informing whether FIR was registered in the incident wherein a person was beaten by the police in front of his son during the lockdown period. One or two stray incidents cannot be attributed to the entire State Police Department. The police should inquire the people who come on roads and allow them to go if they have come out to get any essentials. Any adverse order by the court will affect their (police) morale. Under Section 41 CrPC, the police can use reasonable force against the violators.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sandra Bullock donates 6,000 N95 masks for LA healthcare workers
Never saw Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma obsess over weight training: Ramji
COVID-19 impact: Coronavirus fears hit sex workers across globe hard
Armed with sticks, women guard hamlet against coronavirus in Jammu
UK announces 12 additional flights to evacuate stranded nationals from India
India to export hydroxychloroquine only to foreign governments and not to private companies: Sources