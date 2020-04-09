Telangana HC seeks TS response on PIL against salary cut

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to respond to a PIL filed in connection with GO 27 issued for deducting the salaries and pension of government employees and pensioners respectively and GO 45 directing the public and private establishments to pay full salary to its employees. “Deduction in monthly pension payments will affect the livelihood of the pensioners. They have to pay inevitably and regularly for medicines and other essential services. How it is justified?”, the bench questioned. The bench, consisting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, was hearing a PIL filed by advocate S Satyam Reddy and five others.