How are you protecting docs, staff: Telangana HC asks TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of HC on Wednesday directed the government to inform the court about the security arrangements made for hospital staff across the State. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, was hearing a PIL filed by city advocate K Karuna Sagar. The PIL is based on a letter Sagar wrote to the Chief Justice that sought to provide security to the doctors and other supporting staff who are treating Covid-affected patients.

In his PIL, the advocate stated that on April 1, on-duty doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad were attacked by the family of a deceased patient and destroyed the hospital property. The State’s inaction to provide security to the doctors and other supporting staff has resulted in above incident, the PIL stated.