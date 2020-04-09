Labourers from Bhongir stuck in Mumbai

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

BHUVANAGIRI: The 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight Covid has left several migrant labourers, hailing from various villages of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, marooned in Mumbai with no money or employment. At a time when the borders of all states are shut, these labourers are urging the Telangana government to help them return home.

According to sources, as many as 84 labourers belonging to Janagaon village in the district had migrated to Mumbai around five months back in search of employment. Of the total 84, 24 persons moved to Mumbai with their family. Though they tried to return to the State after the Centre announced the lockdown, the efforts went in vain as the local police stopped them from going out.