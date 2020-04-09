STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown makes Hyderabad air cleaner

According to pollution experts, the effect of the reduction in toxic emissions can be attributed to the lockdown.

Published: 09th April 2020 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:02 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the last few months, Hyderabad recorded its Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘good’ category. The city on Wednesday witnessed an AQI at 41, which comes under the ‘dark green zone’ or ‘good’ levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, AQI is termed to be in the ‘dark green zone’ if it is between 0-50 and sees no impact on the environment, and anything between 51 and 100 is placed in the ‘light green zone’.
The data recorded by the air quality monitoring stations showed all of them in the good category. All major pollutants, including PM2.5, which is the most harmful; traffic pollution pollutant NO2 and PM10 on an average was recorded to be under the ‘good’ category.

Since the start of the lockdown, which meant no air traffic, trains, factory work, coal-burning power plants or traffic on roads, the city’s AQI remained between ‘Moderate’ and ‘Satisfactory’ levels.

According to pollution experts, the effect of the reduction in toxic emissions can be attributed to the lockdown. They claim that the clean air could also help fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic simply because it improves people’s respiratory health, especially important in the case of this particular virus.

