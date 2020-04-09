Lockdown: TRS MPs appeal to PM Modi to relax FRBM norms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao on Wednesday suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the nationwide lockdown be continued. Participating in the video conference of Parliament Floor leaders chaired by Modi, the MPs suggested to him to relax the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) norms for the time being, thereby enabling States to raise required funds during the ongoing crisis. They also wanted the Centre to give more funds to the States.

RS members K Keshava Rao and

Nama Nageswara Rao at the meeting

The MPs appreciated the manner in which the Centre and the State government were getting their act together. It was exemplary, they said. “The lockdown comes at an enormous cost. But there is no alternative. Once we relax the lockdown, the situation will worsen and the novel Coronavirus will spread to rural areas, where there is little healthcare,” they said.The MPs also made it clear that the reimposition of lockdown after an interval was not workable. “First, let us flatten the curve and slow the spread of the disease,” they suggested. According to them, the initial panic was over and there was a lot to be done now.

‘Give us more funds’

The TRS MPs explained to Modi that revenue collection in Telangana fell to its lowest. As against the daily collection of `400 crore, the State was hardly getting `1 crore every day now. “So, give us more funds,” the MPs demanded.

‘Increase Covid package’

The TRS Parliamentary Party suggested that the Prime Minister increase the package announced to tackle Covid-19. “Unfortunately, we have only one per cent of the GDP support package, as against 10 per cent by the advanced countries. We must increase it. Reduce interest rates. States must get more money, including arrears, from the Central government,” the MPs told the Prime Minister.Keshava Rao and Nageswara Rao asked Modi to give the consolidated funds to States. “An emergency like this demands a different approach to economic management. Cut the red tape. CMs can do the job. Rely on them,” they said. The MPs further said the Markaz conference had disturbed the State’s applecart, but the latter was coming to grips with the same.