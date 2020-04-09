STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Markfed to take loan to buy fertilizers

Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy said TS Markfed was appointed as the nodal agency for the procurement and distribution of fertilizers.

Published: 09th April 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government permitted the State Marketing Federation (Markfed) to raise Rs 500 crore loan for purchasing four lakh tonnes of fertilisers required for the Kharif season. The government will give counter guarantee for the loan.

Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy said TS Markfed was appointed as the nodal agency for the procurement and distribution of fertilizers. The government will reimburse the cost of incidental charges such as insurance, handling and transportation till stocks are liquidated. It also decided to protect Markfed and PACS in case of downward revision of prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Markfed fertilizers fertilisers
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp