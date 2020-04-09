NGO helps family bid farewell to Covid victim

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of a loved one and the last rites are a family’s private matter. And, it is extremely painful when a family cannot say their final goodbye.The same happened a few days ago when a Covid-19 patient from Old City died. For the victim’s family, who put themselves under quarantine (after testing negative), there was no way they could have given the deceased a proper burial. They asked their neighbours for help, but nobody came forward fearing they would contract the virus.

The family then reached out to Sakina Foundation, an NGO that has been distributing food to thousands since the lockdown. “I immediately left for the hospital where the body was,” Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail of Sakina Foundation told Express.

He took the body in the hospital’s ambulance along with the driver. “While in the ambulance, I started calling other members to help me with the burial as it would be impossible for just the two of us to lift the body,” Asif said. After many calls and a lot of convincing, he was able to get three others to come for the burial. But, their troubles were far from over.

When they reached the graveyard at 8 pm on Monday, locals took objection. “They thought that the infection would spread if the body was buried there. I tried to explain to them that the body was wrapped properly and that there was no chance of infection spreading, but in vain.”

Asif said the situation was tense and that people behaved in a ‘vulgar’ manner. Politicians were called and police also got involved. Local police confirmed the incident. (Express is withholding the name of the PS and area of the graveyard to maintain the family’s privacy). “The locals did not want the burial here. But, the situation was mitigated soon,” a police official said.

Asif showed them the WHO circulars on burials to convince them. “Finally, we were able to finish everything by 2.30 am,” he said. He appealed to the government and the Waqf Board to issue circulars to every graveyard so that burials can be done without any problems.

NGO, forest staff help Chenchus in tiger reserve

Hyderabad: Some NGOs, along with the help of the Telangana Forest Department, came to the rescue of a few families of the Chenchu tribe living in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve by providing them with essential commodities. Under the initiative -- taken up by NGO YouthFeed India along with the Forests and Wildlife Protection Society in coordination with the State Forest Department -- essentials were delivered to around 50 Chenchu families in Pullaipally, Rampur and Bourapur hamlets. As rules do not allow entry of private vehicles in protected areas, the NGO volunteers sent the groceries in the forest department’s vehicles.