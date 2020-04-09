STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samples from private hospitals weigh heavy on Gandhi doctors

This in turn has resulted in a delay of test results of patients with Covid-19 symptoms who have been isolated at Gandhi Hospital.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:15 AM

Authorities shifting coronavirus suspected persons to Gandhi Hospital from Karimnagar.

Authorities shifting coronavirus suspected persons to Gandhi Hospital from Karimnagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the delay in implementation of guidelines for testing in private hospitals continues in Telangana, doctors at Gandhi Hospital are struggling with an overload of samples from private hospitals just for precautionary testing. This, in turn, has resulted in a delay of test results of patients with COVID-19 symptoms who have been isolated at Gandhi Hospital. Several impatient citizens have also taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over the delay in test results. The slow pace is leading to confrontations between attendants of patients and doctors.

Speaking to Express, a resident doctor working in Gandhi Hospital’s COVID-19 ward, said, “Gandhi Hospital is already testing a really high number of samples. To top it off, private hospitals are sending us samples to test for Covid as a precautionary measure for their own surgeries and surgical fitness. Even for procedures such as malignancy or intracranial bleeding, they are referring patient test samples to Gandhi Hospital.”   

“In addition to this, the administration is in a chaotic situation. For instance, report collection has become a nightmare for us. As the load of samples and patients increase, all health personnel are overburdened with duties. There is a staff shortage for something as simple as report collection. Doctors themselves have to run to collect the report. They have to wait if it isn’t ready or keep coming back,” the doctor added.

Additionally, people have now started complaining about delayed test samples on social media and tagging MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender.  For example, a netizen with the username @rag088, tweeted, “Our brother’s daughter (12yrs) is in Gandhi Hospital since 10 days kept for Covid-19 tests in Corona ward 6th floor. No results or any details updated till date. Her parents are worried. No incharge to talk. Please help. @TelanganaDGP @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO.” 

