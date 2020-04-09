Singareni staffer’s daughter tests positive for Covid

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/WARANGAL: The daughter of a Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) employee, who is currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for COVID-19, was tested positive for the deadly SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. According to sources, the 20-year-old girl contracted the infection from her father, who had recently travelled to New Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Speaking to Express, Jayashankar-Bhupapally District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr N Gopal Rao said that after the SCCL employee was tested positive for COVID-19, all his family members were placed under quarantine. The test results of his family revealed that the 20-year-old girl contracted the deadly virus. With this, the number of COVID positive cases in Bhupalpally has risen to two.

It is also learnt that the SCCL employee attended the religious congregation in Delhi without informing his superiors. He did not take any precautionary measures either. What makes the situation alarming is that he had rejoined duties soon after returning from Delhi and had worked for a few days. As many as 39 employees are learnt to have worked with the Delhi-returnee. They have been home quarantined.

229 contacts of Tablighis traced

The 23 people who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Warangal district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet. Healthcare workers traced 229 primary contacts of these patients, quarantined them in Hanamkonda and sent their samples for testing. Warangal Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu held a meeting with the DM&HO in this regard on Wednesday.

No +ve cases in M’nagar on April 8

Mahbubnagar/ Jogulamba Gadwal: In a major relief to residents of Mahbubnagar, no new COVID positive cases was reported in the erstwhile district on Wednesday. Jogulamba Gadwal DMHO Dr Shashikala also informed the media that no new positive cases were reported in the district on Wednesday. Speaking to Express, she said that the samples of as many as 30 persons, which were sent for testing, also returned negative. However, she said, the results of others are awaited. There were no new cases in M’nagar as well. Deputy DMHO Dr Shashikanth said results of 34 samples, of the total 88 sent to Hyderabad, are yet to return