All patients to be discharged by April 22: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY: Here is some good news to cheer you up! Health Minister Eatala Rajender believes that by April 22 all the active COVID-19 cases in Telangana are likely to be cured and discharged, which means the State would slowly be stepping out of the nightmare it has been going through.

The Minister said that “the State might get rid of Corona,” and pointed out that 60 to 70 people of the total 414 active cases in the State would be returning to their homes hale and hearty on Friday. While the number of the positive cases reported on Thursday came down sharply to 18 from the overnight figure of 49, the State has recorded one more death, taking the total number of casualties to 12. As on Thursday, the number of positive cases in the State were 471, with 414 active cases.

Of the 471 cases, 388 were either those who returned form a religious convention at Marakz-Nizamuddin in Delhi or their primary contacts. During his interaction with the media, Eatala said: “If the Markaz congregation had not taken place, Telangana would have been Coronavirus-free by now. However, of the active cases, only one patient is on ventilator support now and the rest are stable and responding to the treatment. We have sent the samples of all the foreign returnees, who had previously tested positive, and some of the Markaz returnees, who had tested positive between March 25 and 27, for re-testing. If their results are negative, they will be discharged tomorrow.”

The Minister also said that the reduction in the number of cases is due to the success of the stringent lockdown. “Due to the lockdown, even the Markaz-Nizamuddin returnees could not move around the city and therefore their numbers have come down. The Chief Minister is conducting video conferences everyday with the department heads and the Centre.” The minister also said that since Hyderabad has one of the highest density of population in the state, the containment zones are a requirement and they need to be maintained. “The residents in 101 hotspots in the State are being provided with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets,” the Minister said.

Coronavirus containment in full force across all districts

“Additionally, essential goods such as groceries will be home-delivered to them,” the Minister said.

The State government has also asked people to visit only government hospitals if they have Covid-19 symptoms. However, people have been asked not to visit Gandhi Hospital as it has been declared a Level 3 Covid-19 treatment centre. “There are Covid-19 positive patients in Chest and King Koti hospitals. However, once these patients are discharged, all Covid-19 positive patients will be admitted only to Gandhi Hospital,” Eatala added.

The Minister also said that if people need to be home-quarantined, but do not have adequate space, a quarantine facility will be provided by the government. “Also, if any underprivileged person or family requires financial assistance or ration, they can approach the State government and we will take care of them,” he said. Meanwhile, Covid-19 containment has been going on in full force all over the State. For instance, in erstwhile Adilabad district, the entire Narasapur G mandal has been locked out with one village assistant (VRA) who tested positive after returning from Delhi convention, meeting his colleagues and distributing sweets to them and the tahasildar.

All the staff of the tahasildar’s office went into home quarantine after the news of VRO contracting the virus broke. In Nirmal, a total of 15 positive cases have been recorded and the authorities are now planning to declare the entire district as a containment area as no one giving two hoots to the lockdown rules. In Sangareddy, the authorities are working relentlessly in shifting the suspected patients to quarantine centres, which is yielding positive results. Already 105 people have been moved to quarantine centres. The authorities swung into action after learning that many from Sangareddy had attended the religious congregation at Delhi and quickly identified and moved them to quarantine.

