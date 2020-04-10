STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana's Adilabad and Nirmal on the edge, as social distancing goes for a toss

With Adilabad district being one of the hotspots of Covid-19 in the State, the district authorities have imposed total lockdown in 19 municipal wards in the town.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:14 AM

A crowded road in Nirmal town on Thursday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/NIRMAL: With Adilabad district being one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in the State, the district authorities have imposed total lockdown in 19 municipal wards in the town. Barricades have been set up across the town by the Police Department.

At the entrance to the town near NTR Chowrasta, the police have kept a strict vigil to not let anyone step out of the house without a proper reason. About 1,430 volunteers have been roped in to distribute essential commodities to people at their doorstep. Also, special officers have been appointed in each ward to monitor the lockdown situation. Their phone numbers have been circulated among people in the wards so that they can call the officers in times of any emergency.

Revenue asst tests positive
The Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) of Chatpelli panchayat in Narsapur-G mandal was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. It was learnt that he had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz at Delhi last month. After his return from Delhi, he had rejoined duties and had even distributed sweets to his colleagues.  
The Tahsildar of Narsapur-G mandal and the rest of the staff have been placed under home quarantine.

The village, which currently has two active cases of Coronavirus, has been declared a red zone. With this, the total number of Covid cases in Nirmal district has touched 15. Despite the alarming nature of the crisis, it is learnt that lockdown rules are rampantly violated in the district. Social distancing has gone for a toss with people thronging markets and PDS shops. Further, the borders of Adilabad and Nirmal districts remain porous despite the lockdown. 

Disinfection tunnel 
Adilaabd MLA Jogu Ramanna has set up a disinfection tunnel at RIMS Hospital, which was inaugurated on Thursday. On the occasion, he appealed to the people to maintain a safe distance from each other and stay home to avoid contracting Coronavirus

