EFLU’s semester-end exams to be held online

This decision was taken on Thursday at the 12th Academic Council meeting held online chaired by EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar. 

Published: 10th April 2020 09:27 AM

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of The English and Foreign Languages University, at the 12th Academic Council Meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to ensure that the lockdown does not affect its academic calendar, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) decided to conduct the semester-end exams online.  The exams, scheduled for May, will be conducted using either the open-book method, take-home examinations or term papers assignment/projects. 

This decision was taken on Thursday at the 12th Academic Council meeting held online chaired by EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar. According to a press release issued by the university, the Academic Council, consisting of 40 members, including the V-C, felt that the sit-down method of examination should be dropped in order to ensure social distancing.

The council also ratified continuation of online classes till April 29, the last teaching day as prescribed in the university’s original academic calendar. The university shifted to the online mode of teaching on March 19. The council also approved the conduct of PhD viva voice examinations online until further orders were received regarding the lockdown by government. It also ratified the conduct of Comprehensive Continuous Assessment (CCA) by all faculty members for their respective courses through the online mode.

