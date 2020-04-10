Need COVID-19 treatment to be free: Plea in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State and Central governments to file detailed reports in a PIL seeking direction to the governments to provide free treatment to COVID-affected patients. The Supreme Court had recently ordered for conducting free tests for COVID but not did not include its treatment, the petitioner noted.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, was hearing the PIL filed by advocate P Thirumala Rao through a video conference. The PIL questioned the earlier decision of the Central government in approving and allowing private laboratories to conduct COVID tests at Rs 4,500 per test.

Advocate Rao submitted that facilities of private hospitals will be needed in an event of a sudden burst of the virus. As for the treatment, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has to issue a circular to include Covid in its list to benefit insurers, he added. After hearing the case, the bench directed both state and Central governments to file detailed reports on the issue, and posted the matter to April 15 for further hearing. The bench posted hearing of other PILs also to April 15 and asked the State to submit final reports related to the various pleas by then.

9 Telangana AGs, others provide essentials to 100 needy advocates, clerks

State advocate general BS Prasad, additional AG J Ramachandra Rao and government pleaders Harender Pershad, A Santosh Kumar and P Radhive Reddy came forward to support the needy advocates and

advocates’ clerks during the lockdown period. They provided essential commodities to about 100 advocates and clerks on Thursday. They will support about 500 members during the lockdown period.