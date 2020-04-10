STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government decides to raise Rs 2,000 cr through open market borrowings

Hard up for funds on account of lockdown, the State government has decided to raise Rs 2,000 crore through open market borrowings this month.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hard up for funds on account of lockdown, the State government has decided to raise Rs 2,000 crore through open market borrowings this month. The Finance Department issued a notification to this effect on Thursday. According to sources, the loans would be raised in two categories -- Rs 1,000 crore as an eight-year term loan and Rs 1,000 crore as a ten-year term loan. The auction would be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 13. 

The government stock, up to 10 percent of the notified amount of the sale of each stock, would be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions. The RBI on Thursday announced that Telangana is eligible for raising open market borrowings (OMB) up to Rs15,051 crore in the first nine months of the 2020-21 financial year. 

The notification has been issued in the wake of reports in a section of the media that the Central government has allowed States to avail up to 50 percent of their borrowing requirement for the financial year 2020-21 in April itself. However, the RBI has provided greater flexibility to the State governments to tide over their cash flow mismatches due to lockdown and accordingly,  it has decided to increase the number of days for which a State can be in overdraft continuously to 21 working days from the present stipulation of 14 working days. The number of days for which a State can be in overdraft in a quarter has been increased to 50 working days from the current stipulation of 36 working days. 

KCR may raise issue with Modi

The flexibility is available to States till September 30. Without availing loans, the Telangana government
would not be in a position to pay even half the salary of the employees next month. The State’s approximate revenue per day has come down to an unbelievable Rs 1 crore due to the lockdown. However, the State government has already requested the Centre to relax the FRBM norms so that States can raise more loans beyond their borrowing limits. Chief Minister KCR is expected to raise this issue during a video conference with PM Modi on Friday.

