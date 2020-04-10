STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's former Sirpur MLA Kaveti Sammaiah no more

Former Sirpur (T) MLA Kaveti Sammaiah died on Thursday due to prolonged illness at Kagaznagar town in Kumrambheem Asifabad district on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

Sammaiah, who was suffering from diabetes, was sick for the last few days and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he died. He is survived by his wife and three sons. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the demise of Sammaiah.

He recalled his services and conveyed his condolences to the family. Sammaiah became MLA of Sirpur (T) constituency on a TRS ticket in 2009 and won the by-elections in 2010. However, he quit active politics in 2014 after he lost the elections in 2014. Four years later, in 2018, Sammaiah joined Congress. His wife held the post of Municipal Chairman of Kagaznagar during the Congress government.

