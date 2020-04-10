STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy demands white paper on Telangana’s financial condition, COVID-19 status

The TPCC president said such concerns were raised due to the failure of officials to release media bulletins on a regular basis.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the Telangana government should release a ‘white paper’ on its financial situation and the COVID-19 status in the State. 
Addressing Congress leaders over video conference from Gandhi Bhavan at Hyderabad on Thursday, he said the people of the State have doubts whether the government was hiding the actual statistics of the novel Coronavirus patients, suspects and deaths. 

The TPCC president said such concerns were raised due to the failure of officials to release media bulletins on a regular basis. Uttam asked the party cadre to plan extensive relief measures to help the needy during the national crisis and expressed concern that life may not get back to normal as soon as the lockdown is lifted. He said the immediate priority before the Congress party cadre was to provide food to daily wage labourers, migrant workers and the homeless. 

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was making contradictory statements over the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The people of Telangana State were panicking because of the Chief Minister’s changing statements. Earlier, the Congress MP alleged that a majority of the poor were not receiving the free rice promised by the State government. 

