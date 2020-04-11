STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8 of the 190 SARI patients test positive for Covid in Telangana: Study

The study is a result of the instructions by the Ministry of Health and ICMR to test all the SARI patients from February 15 onwards.

Published: 11th April 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) suggests that two districts in Telangana are in need of strict containment efforts as the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) patients, who were tested here, have turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The research titled ‘Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) surveillance for Coronavirus disease 2019, India, 2020’ has found that of the 190 samples of SARI tested in Telangana, eight were positive. These were all from two districts in the State.

The study is a result of the instructions by the Ministry of Health and ICMR to test all the SARI patients from February 15 onwards. The study has taken into account the data till April 2. The SARI patients exhibit symptoms like shortness of breath, fever and cough. The findings of the randomised testing of SARI patients have shown that in this phase, 52 districts from 20 States and Union Territories have 104 Covid-19 positive SARI cases. What is even more worrisome is that of these 104 Covid-19 positive SARI cases, at least 40 have not reported any history of international travel or contact with those who have travelled abroad. Thus, the officials still have not ascertained how these 40 persons were infected with Coronavirus.

While the report does not specify if these Covid-19 positive SARI cases, without any travel history or local transmission, are from Telangana or not, it strongly recommends strict containment measures. “The Covid-19 containment activities need to be initiated in districts reporting positive cases among SARI patients. Intensifying sentinel surveillance for Covid-19 among the SARI patients may be an efficient tool to effectively use resources towards containment efforts.”

The report further suggests that the SARI testing strategy must continue. Telangana has four labs testing the SARI patients, which is on the lower side compared to the likes of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
“Continued sentinel surveillance for Covid-19 among SARI patients would guide the health departments to prioritise, plan and mobilise their resources in terms of where, when and how to respond,” states the report.

