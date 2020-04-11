A day after his discharge, Kothagudem DSP brought back to Chest Hospital for treatment

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The joy of Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who was prematurely discharged from Chest Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, proved to be short-lived as he was brought back and admitted to the same hospital to undergo further treatment for Covid-19 on Friday.

The DSP is now keeping his fingers crossed as to when he would finally be discharged. The hasty discharge took place on Thursday evening when his Covid-19 report returned negative. Going by the result, the hospital authorities discharged him and he immediately left for Kothagudem. Meanwhile, the second report which came after he left the hospital showed traces of Coronavirus.

Alarmed by the development, the authorities called DMHO to send the DSP back to the hospital, which the DMHO did, using an ambulance provided by the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. In a statement, Chest Hospital Superintendent Mahabub Khan said that there was no mistaken identity as was being made out in a section of media in the premature discharge of the DSP. “We have discharged him after the first test came back negative. But the second report came positive and hence we have called him back for further treatment,” he said.

‘DSP sent back after receiving call’

The DSP was admitted to the hospital on March 23 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is understood to have contracted the infection from his son who had returned form London recently. The DSP, without letting the authorities know the travel history of his son, let him stay in his home. This has led not only to him contracting the disease, but their maid as well.

The police have registered a case against him for hiding the information about the travel history of his son. Kothagudem District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr L Bhaskar Naik said that he had received a call on Friday morning from health officials in Hyderabad, asking him to send the DSP back to the hospital, which he did so immediate. “After receiving the call we sent him back in an ambulance,” he said.