STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

A day after his discharge, Kothagudem DSP brought back to Chest Hospital for treatment

The DSP is now keeping his fingers crossed as to when he would finally be discharged.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The joy of Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who was prematurely discharged from Chest Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, proved to be short-lived as he was brought back and admitted to the same hospital to undergo further treatment for Covid-19 on Friday.

The DSP is now keeping his fingers crossed as to when he would finally be discharged. The hasty discharge took place on Thursday evening when his Covid-19 report returned negative. Going by the result, the hospital authorities discharged him and he immediately left for Kothagudem. Meanwhile, the second report which came after he left the hospital showed traces of Coronavirus.

Alarmed by the development, the authorities called DMHO to send the DSP back to the hospital, which the DMHO did, using an ambulance provided by the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. In a statement, Chest Hospital Superintendent Mahabub Khan said that there was no mistaken identity as was being made out in a section of media in the premature discharge of the DSP. “We have discharged him after the first test came back negative. But the second report came positive and hence we have called him back for further treatment,” he said.

‘DSP sent back after receiving call’

The DSP was admitted to the hospital on March 23 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is understood to have contracted the infection from his son who had returned form London recently. The DSP, without letting the authorities know the travel history of his son, let him stay in his home. This has led not only to him contracting the disease, but their maid as well.

The police have registered a case against him for hiding the information about the travel history of his son. Kothagudem District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr L Bhaskar Naik said that he had received a call on Friday morning from health officials in Hyderabad, asking him to send the DSP back to the hospital, which he did so immediate. “After receiving the call we sent him back in an ambulance,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kothagudem DSP Chest Hospital
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp