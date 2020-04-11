STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid fear drives them out of home

When Express interacted with some of these persons, they said they took the decision after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown. 

A family in their makeshift hut at their farmland, a few kilometre away from their village, in Kamareddy on Friday

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: At a time when the world is battling Covid and governments are trying to take all measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus, 30 families of Komatipally village under Lingampet mandal in the district started living in their farmlands, abandoning their houses, over fear of contracting the disease. 

According to information, these families set up makeshift houses in their farmlands, situated a few kilometres from the village, and 200 persons, including children and the elderly, live here. The families brought essentials with them. They are relying on borewells in their farmlands for water supply. As most farmlands in the State have electric connections, they are not living in darkness either.

Meanwhile, the cattle they own and the vegetables they have grown help these villagers satisfy their hunger. In the meantime, though they live together, these villagers are also setting a model for everyone by practising social distancing. Meanwhile, mandal revenue officials recently visited the families and inspected the area. They also sent a report on their situation to the higher officials.

