‘Ensure supply of essentials’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called upon people to bear with lockdown with the same spirit which they have shown till now to control the spread of Coronavirus.

At a review with officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, he said the government was identifying positive cases and quarantining them.

Rao directed officials to ensure that there was no shortage of essential commodities. He also discussed with them the issues to be raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Saturday. He discussed items to be placed before the State Cabinet meeting on Saturday.