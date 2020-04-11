Going the extra mile to help tribals cope with lockdown

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) employees were going the extra mile to help tribals living in interior forest areas of Mulugu district’s agency areas to cope with the lockdown. They were home-delivering nutritious essential commodities to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children of the Gothi Koya community residing at Gothikoyagudem and Korrachintalapadu in Eturunagaram, Mulugu, Tadavi and Venkatapuram.

Integrated Child Development

Services staff distribute essential

items to members of the Gothi

Koya community in Mulugu

district on Friday

However, with no special vehicles, the employees were transporting the essentials on bicycles, carts and two-wheelers.There are 51 tribal hamlets in the agency areas of district with poor road connectivity. Since the lockdown, the residents were finding it difficult to make ends meet with no income. The Women and Child Welfare Department also decided to home-deliver essentials to women and children across Telangana.

Anganwadi centres were delivering rice, milk, eggs and Balamrutham for children between seven months and three years old. As many as 540 Anganwadi employees were working in the district to supply nutritious food to pregnant women and lactating mothers. Mulugu District Welfare Officer G Malleshwari said Anganwadi workers were also distributing ration to pregnant women and lactating mothers of migrant workers.