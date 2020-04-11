Rajanna-Sircilla increases vigil after youth tests positive

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: After Rajanna-Sircilla reported its first COVID positive case recently, the district administration is on high alert.

According to sources, it was a 24-year-old man, belonging to Vemulawada town, who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 and he reportedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in mid-March.

The area where he resided was declared a containment/red zone. Officials deployed 30 doctors and carried out screening at 6,650 houses. Following opposition from locals, officials dropped the plan to set up a quarantine centre near Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple.