Special flight for UK citizens from Hyderabad

The United Kingdom has announced chartered flights to airlift Britishers who are currently stuck in the Telugu States.

Flight, Plane

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Kingdom has announced chartered flights to airlift Britishers who are currently stuck in the Telugu States. This is part of other additional flights chartered to repatriate the over 3,000 British travellers in India. On April 17, a flight would depart to London from Hyderabad via Ahmedabad. Travel agency CTM, which is working with UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office to help in the repatriation has established a site where British nationals can register for the flight.

“If you are a British national who normally resides in the UK and currently visiting Telangana or Andhra Pradesh north regions, and you wish to return to the UK, please use this online form to provide your details,” says the site. The cost of the flight is £600.00 for each traveller and infants under the age of two would travel free of charge.

The website further says the flight is only for those who are in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (north).  “People not in these regions are not permitted to book these flights. Those in other areas are advised to continue regularly checking government travel advice,” the site said. Other flights, which have been arranged for the UK nationals, include one from Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Chennai each and two from Goa.

168 US nationals leave the city
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad international airport handled two special passenger Air India charter flights on Friday to evacuate 168 US nationals from the city. While the first flight departed with 70 US-bound passengers (69 adults and 1 infant), the second flight departed with 98 US-bound passengers (96 adults and 2 infants). Both the flights were destined for Mumbai. In coordination with the US Consulate and the Telangana government, the US-bound passengers started reaching the airport between 12 pm and 2 pm from various parts of Hyderabad.

