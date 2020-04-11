T Harish Rao assures help to farmers hit by crop loss

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao assured farmers of all help in case they suffered any crop loss due to the recent rain. He toured Gowraipally, Kistampet, Kondapak and other villages along with Forest Development Chairman V Pratap Reddy, DCCB Chairman C Devender Reddy, and Additional Collector Padmakar. Harish said 6,143 acres were damaged in Komaravelli mandal.

He said 226 farmers insured their crops and 113 did not. Also, 6,878 acres were damaged in Kondapak mandal and 132 farmers had no insurance. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said in Wanaparthy standing crop in around 25,000 acres was damaged.