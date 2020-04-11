STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana launches ‘Eat Fruits, Beat Covid’ campaign

Published: 11th April 2020 10:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A novel campaign to beat Coronavirus -- ‘Eat Fruits, Beat Coronavirus’ -- was jointly launched by the Agriculture, Horticulture and Marketing Departments on Friday. Fruits like moosambi, lemon and mango are rich in vitamin C that boosts one’s immune system. At a time when Covid-19 is spreading fast, the officials feel it is important that people stay healthy and have a strong immune system to beat the virus.

The officials launched the campaign after receiving inputs from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and senior Biotech scientists. According to Principal Secretary (Agriculture) B Janardhan Reddy, 85 per cent of the fruits cultivated in the State, including moosambi, are exported to other States in the country and abroad. However, this year, the officials have decided to sell a large quantity of fruits through mobile rythu bazaars as part of the campaign.

Supplying fruits to the containment clusters in Hyderabad and across Telangana is being considered, said Janardhan Reddy. “This will ensure that the farmers have a ready market, while people have some of the fruits at their doorstep,” he said. This year, the production of Himayat variety of mango has been high and the Agriculture Department has decided to create a network connecting super markets where the fruit could be supplied for sale. The move comes after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on many occasion, stressing on the importance of changing our dietary habits, Principal Secretary said.

