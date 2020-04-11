STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Use camphor to contain Covid-19: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

 BJP former state president K Laxman tweeted: “good suggestion”, which was endorsed by the Governor in another tweet “thank you ji”. 

Published: 11th April 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is a doctor, has suggested camphor as a remedy for Coronavirus! The Governor on Friday tweeted: “Look at new drugs to target SARS CoV-2  and COVID19. Compounds identified is Camphor! In traditional medicines Ayurveda, it has been used as a remedy. Camphor was used to fight plaque and influenza epidemics. Pray with camphor or make Chakkarai Pongal  (sweet pongal) with Pacchai Karpooram” (a variety of camphor, a white drug) (sic).” There has been an overwhelming support to the suggestion made by the Governor.

 BJP former state president K Laxman tweeted: “good suggestion”, which was endorsed by the Governor in another tweet “thank you ji”. However, another twitterati Dilshan tweeted to the Governor: “Dear Mam, Camphor is a neurotoxin and it causes seizures in children. I have seen children who ingested and had to spend weeks in PICU. Some people might start taking the store available camphor and consume in large amounts. I kindly request you not to propagate this Mam (sic).” 

Responding to this, she said: “Welcome your word of caution, oral consumption in large quantities linked to renal failures too.interesting to hear current research on camphor compounds in viral control”. Twitterati Happy Kumar tweeted: “Madam, As Doctor & Governer - Make sure your idea correct for covid-19 solutions. Otherwise you will face lot criticism in future (sic).” Responding to this, she said: “Noted thanks. Scientific evidence documented very recently. I am confident of what I tweeted.”

Another person Isaac Anand tweeted : “Nijamavae (is it a fact) dr ?? Don’t confuse with preventive medicine with remedial medicine ...those days ppl have documented what had worked for them...shouldn’t we do more research with more data and ensure our knowledge is IP protected (sic).” The Governor replied saying, “Agreed. Currently under research”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp