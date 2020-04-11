Use camphor to contain Covid-19: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is a doctor, has suggested camphor as a remedy for Coronavirus! The Governor on Friday tweeted: “Look at new drugs to target SARS CoV-2 and COVID19. Compounds identified is Camphor! In traditional medicines Ayurveda, it has been used as a remedy. Camphor was used to fight plaque and influenza epidemics. Pray with camphor or make Chakkarai Pongal (sweet pongal) with Pacchai Karpooram” (a variety of camphor, a white drug) (sic).” There has been an overwhelming support to the suggestion made by the Governor.

BJP former state president K Laxman tweeted: “good suggestion”, which was endorsed by the Governor in another tweet “thank you ji”. However, another twitterati Dilshan tweeted to the Governor: “Dear Mam, Camphor is a neurotoxin and it causes seizures in children. I have seen children who ingested and had to spend weeks in PICU. Some people might start taking the store available camphor and consume in large amounts. I kindly request you not to propagate this Mam (sic).”

Responding to this, she said: “Welcome your word of caution, oral consumption in large quantities linked to renal failures too.interesting to hear current research on camphor compounds in viral control”. Twitterati Happy Kumar tweeted: “Madam, As Doctor & Governer - Make sure your idea correct for covid-19 solutions. Otherwise you will face lot criticism in future (sic).” Responding to this, she said: “Noted thanks. Scientific evidence documented very recently. I am confident of what I tweeted.”

Another person Isaac Anand tweeted : “Nijamavae (is it a fact) dr ?? Don’t confuse with preventive medicine with remedial medicine ...those days ppl have documented what had worked for them...shouldn’t we do more research with more data and ensure our knowledge is IP protected (sic).” The Governor replied saying, “Agreed. Currently under research”.