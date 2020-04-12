1.4 million Indian physicians to share knowledge on coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close to 1.4 million Indian physicians have come together as part of Global Indian Physicians Covid-19 collaborative, to foster a cross-system of learning about the pandemic.

They were brought together by The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), the Canada India Network Society (CINS), and the Canadian Association of Physicians of Indian Heritage (CAPIH).

The collaborative aims at fostering cross-systems of learning to arrive at the best possible approach for preventing and managing the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. It will encompass vaccination, newer diagnostic tests, ventilation strategies, early warning algorithms to identify deterioration, use of antiviral therapy, plasma therapy and novel agents.

“Every country needs to share the experience of treating Covid-19 and learn from each other, which will help define and standardise the protocols for testing and treatment,” said Dr Sunil Patel, President of CAPIH, Canada.