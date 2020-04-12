STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Additional guidelines for body disposal specific to faiths issued

After the completion of the rituals, the family members and body handlers should clean themselves with liquid soap.

Published: 12th April 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 10:38 AM

The body of a 65-year-old man being shifted to mortuary in Kakinada on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

EPS file image used for representational purpose only

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After it was observed that the guidelines for burial largely covered customs of  Muslims, the State government recently issued additional guidelines specific to the Hindu and Christian communities.  While largely, the handling of bodies would be the same with respect to all religions, the additional guidelines released by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department on April 7 and accessed by Express show some changes that have been made in accordance to particular religions.

For instance, the guildelines laid down under for ‘disposal of Covid-19 dead bodies of persons of Hindu Community’ include preparation of the deceased by ‘cleaning of the body and wrapping it in white cloth’. At the cremation ground, it would be the responsibility of the family to keep ‘electric or wood or other material’ sufficiently stocked before the body reaches, the guidelines said. Additionally, the GHMC has been tasked to identify three to five cremation grounds. Upon reaching the cremation ground, four body handlers will lift the body to the cremation spot. The body handlers will place all around the funeral pyre a temporary rope barricade with stands (to be kept available in the same vehicle) and maintain distance of four metres, the guidelines said. 

Not more than five family members would be allowed to attend the last rituals. As for pradakshina, the guidelines said it would be allowed with ‘four metre social distancing while lighting of pyre shall be done with a three-metre long stick from outside the barricade. After the completion of the rituals, the family members and body handlers should clean themselves with liquid soap. Meanwhile, separate guidelines for the Christian community urge family members to let officials know the location of the cemetery. 

“In case of non-availability of site at their regular burial site, the GHMC shall dispose of the body as per the availability of sites,” the guidelines said. As for the coffin, the responsibility lies with the family of the deceased to arrange it. The local urban body and the police jointly shall make arrangements for the coffin’s transport from the place of the coffin-maker to the hospital. “The body shall be placed in a wooden coffin and kept ready for transport in a Covid-dedicated ambulance,” the guidelines said. It further specified that the grave at the cemetery should be 10-foot deep and sprayed with sodium hypochlorite. Four body handlers should lower the coffin with the help of ropes and not more than five family members should be present. After covering the grave in soil, it should be sprayed with sodium hypochlorite.

For Hindus, four-metre social distancing has to be maintained while performing pradikshanas, and pyre to be lit with a three-metre long stick. For Christians, the grave should be 10-foot deep

