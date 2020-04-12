STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona tightens its grip on Telangana as ten more test positive in five districts

Despite all possible measures taken by the State government and the officials concerned, the number of Covid positive cases continue to go up in Telangana.

Published: 12th April 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 11:10 AM

Police erect barricades at Mankammathota, one of the areas in Karimnagar which has been declared as a containment zone. Residents are worried as police increase vigil, owing to the rising number of Covid positive cases

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Despite all possible measures taken by the State government and the officials concerned, the number of Covid positive cases continue to go up in Telangana. Khammam Collector RV Karnan, on Saturday, informed that two more persons were tested positive for the deadly SARS-CoV-2 in the town. With the two new cases, total number reached four in the district. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Collector said Pedatanda, Khilla and Motinagar areas in Khammam district have been declared as containment zones. Pedatanda and Khilla areas were declared as red zone as some persons who mingled close with two of the positive patients belong to these areas, he added.

“We sent samples collected from as many as 28 persons who moved closely with the Covid positive person of Pedatanda for testing, of which only one person, belonging to Motinagar, tested positive. Meanwhile, of the 35 samples collected from those who came in contact with the 65-year-old patient of Khailla area, one tested positive and this person is a relative of the patient and lives in the same area. Both the patients were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on ambulances,” the Collector added.

Nirmal - 2
Nirmal district recorded two new Covid positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number to 19 including two deaths. Both the patients were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on special ambulances. Meanwhile, after learning that one of the new patients is a priest and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the officials increased vigil and are preparing a route map to track all the persons whom he came in contact with. The priest reportedly attended several other events after his return from Delhi.

Asifabad - 2
Kumrambheem Asifabad district reported two Covid positive cases on Saturday. Unfortunately, these are the first cases to be reported from the district. District medical and health officials immediately shifted the patients to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. According to sources, both the persons who were tested positive are siblings and belong to Jainoor mandal in the district. It is learnt that their father has a travel history to Delhi during mid-March for attending the Tablighi Jamaat event. However, the man was tested negative for the virus. Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha said the officials intensified protective measures and started spraying sodium hypochlorite in Jainoor mandal.

Medak - 1
District Collector M Dharmareddy said a 27-year-old person, belonging to Nagsanpally village in Papannapet mandal, has been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Meanwhile, after learning that the patient had stayed in his grandmother’s house, in the same village, for three to four days before developing Covid symptoms and being shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Collector Dharmareddy visited Nagsanpally village and inspected the protective measures taken by officials there.“After inquiries, we got information that as many as nine people came in contact with him,” the Collector said and added that these persons have been put in home quarantine. Dharmareddy also informed the media that Nagsanpally and its neighbouring village of Sheripally have been declared as red zones.

Suryapet - 3
Three more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Suryapet district, which in turn took the total tally to 12. Meanwhile, the district administration declared hotspots in three municipalities across the district. The district administration declared 20 municipal wards in Suryapet, except areas along Miryalaguda-Huzurnagar road, along with many wards under Neredcharla and Tirumalagiri municipalities as hotspots. Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy said samples were collected from 206 persons and their reports are awaited. 

