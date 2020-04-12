Heavy downpour wreaks havoc on 11,000 farmers of erstwhile Mahbubnagar

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: At a time when the entire world is trying hard to battle Covid and the subsequent 21-day nationwide lockdown has posed a lot of crisis to the economy, the farmers in the State have also been left in the lurch after the untimely rains, that battered several districts recently, wreaked havoc on their crop output. According to information, almost all districts that fall under erstwhile Mahbubnagar received huge rainfall on April 7 and 8 which resulted in the damage of thousands of hectares of crop cultivated during the Rabi season, which were supposed to be harvested in another 10 days.

According to official sources, Gandeed, Moosapet, Hanwada are the worst-hit areas in the erstwhile district.The farmers belonging to Khillaghanapuram, Peddamandadi, Kothakota mandals of Wanaparthy district, Narva, Maktal, Krishna and Maganoor mandals of Narayanpet districts also incurred severe crop loss.

However, the farmers of Nagarkurnool district was comparatively safe as their crops did not sustain much damage. In many places, horticulture crops like papaya, mango and guava got damaged in huge quantity, officials sources told Express. According to the preliminary assessment, as many as 11,000 farmers belonging to the erstwhile district have sustained losses in sudden downpour. Meanwhile, the ryots are still doubtful if at all they will get proper compensation from the government considering the current scenario.

M’nagar worst-hit

As per officials estimates, Mahbubnagar district was the worst-hit in the erstwhile district due to the untimely rains that wreaked havoc on April 7 and 8. The authorities concerned are now visiting each and every mandal, as per State government orders, and collecting the details of all farmers who lost their produce in the heavy downpour