Shops in Nizamabad to shut at 1 pm

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: All shops in Nizamabad district will shut at 1 pm from Monday onwards and only medical stores can stay open till night, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil said on Saturday.

People suspected to be suffering from Covid-19 symptoms were kept in isolation, their secondary and primary contacts at quarantine centres and those who returned from other countries were home-quarantined, he said.

So far, nine areas in Nizamabad were declared containment zones. The district administration was using drones to sanitise these areas. Also, NMC staff were supplying essentials to the residents at their doorstep.