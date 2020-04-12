STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shops in Nizamabad to shut at 1 pm

All shops in Nizamabad district will shut at 1pm from Monday onwards and only medical stores can stay open till night, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil said on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

People suspected to be suffering from Covid-19 symptoms were kept in isolation, their secondary and primary contacts at quarantine centres and those who returned from other countries were home-quarantined, he said.

So far, nine areas in Nizamabad were declared containment zones. The district administration was using drones to sanitise these areas. Also, NMC staff were supplying essentials to the residents at their doorstep.

