Six localities flagged as Covid-19 hotspots in Mahbubnagar district

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The Telangana government identified six hotspots in Mahbubnagar district to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Saturday.The hotspots were identified as Saddalagundu, Ramayyabouli, Shashabgutta, BK Reddy Colony, Nalanda Auto Stand and Jadcherla-Kaverampet, he said. Entry and exit points at these areas were blocked. The district administration set up mobile Rythu Bazaars for the residents here and in case of an emergency, people can call on 08542- 241165, Goud said.

Officials will use drones to monitor the areas and disinfect them thrice a day. While geo-tagging was activated to ensure that people do not enter or exit the areas, new 160 CC cameras were also being installed. The government also demarcated four clusters — one in Jadcherla and three in Mahbubnagar town. Officials warned of strict action against those trying to spread fake news and false propaganda on social media.

Leaving no stone unturned

Meanwhile, district administrations in Telangana were leaving no stone unturned to contain the cirus. From demarcating containment zones to sanitising public places, they were on high alert. But, people were yet to come to terms with the gravity of the situation, officials said. For instance, after 33 people contracted Covid-19 in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district in a span of 13 days, of which two died, officials contained certain areas. They were keeping an eye on the clusters, but people were still stepping out of their homes, officials said. They were not even maintaining social distancing at shops.

Speaking to Express, Collector S Venkat Rao said the district administration constituted five joint task force teams to contain the virus. An officer of Inspector rank was appointed as the nodal officer at three containment zones. A committee, comprising the tehsildar, Deputy DMHO and Medical Officer, was also constituted, he said. Officials pasted stickers on the houses of patients in quarantine.The district reported three cases on an average every day, some cases were reported from Jogulamba Gadwal too.

Telangana’s first Covid-19 case was reported from Karimnagar district on March 17. The number of cases in the district shot up to 14 in just one week. This forced the district administration to chalk out an action plan and implement a total lockdown. They were monitoring areas using CC cameras and drones, which helped limit the cases to 18. Similar strategies were adopted in Kerala, which reported the first case in the country in January.

Social distancing helped reduce the number of cases — something that Palamuru needs to learn. Cases were also on the rise in Jogulamba Gadwal district where officials demarcated six clusters. They were keeping a close eye on the containment zones. Narayanpeta Collector Harichanda told officials to use drones to spray disinfectant and buy paddy by visiting farmers’ houses. In Nagarkurnool district, of the 89 samples tested, two came back Covid-19 positive.

Dengue in Wanaparthy

On the other hand, Wanaparthy, which has no Covid-19 case, was dealing with other issues — the district reported 10 dengue cases, a 10-month-old baby being one of them.