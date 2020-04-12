State launches T-Covid-19 app for citizens, government officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Health and IT Department have jointly developed an app ‘T-Covid-19’ that disseminates accurate information regarding the pandemic. It has a slew of features including ‘a self-assessment option’ where one can fill in his/her health details, telemedicine (where one can consult doctors online) and so on. It was launched by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

The application, which was developed in collaboration with AWS, Cisco and Quantela, a Hyderabad-based start-up, provides official data on the number of active Covid-19 cases and other relevant statistics. Citizens can take approved self-assessment tests to understand their medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic.

The app also has an integrated telemedicine module of ‘Call Health’ that allows patients to remotely book an appointment with a medical professional. In addition, information about approved labs and test centres, isolation wards and quarantine centres is also included in the app. It also has information regarding government orders, media bulletins, announcements and list of essential services. There is a single-click option to directly connect with 24x7 emergency helpline. All the precautions suggested by the WHO and other global health organisations are available too.