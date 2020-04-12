Telangana lends a helping hand to immigrants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government came to the rescue of 15 immigrant families and a cancer patient from Kerala in Rangareddy district. Shibu Jose, a cancer patient from Kerala, was stranded in Shabad of Rangreddy district. He was reeling under financial crises after the enforcement of lockdown. Jose wrote an e-mail to Kerala Chief Minister seeking help.

Kerala’s Revenue Minister then coordinated with the Telangana government and provided them with Jose’s contact details, which were sent to Rangareddy Collector Amoy Kumar and the officials then provided Jose with essentials. The officials also supplied rice to 15 immigrant families from Kerala who are living in the district and facing similar trouble. They thanked the government for the help.