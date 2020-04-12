Worry not about Covid impact on industry: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the Telangana government was having discussions in tandem with the Union Government about the measures to be taken to tackle various issues faced by the industry sector due to the lockdown. He said the State government would hold discussions with all the industry bodies in the State and come up with a comprehensive strategy.

Rama Rao, in an interaction with a group of about 100 business leaders from the Hyderabad chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation, explained to them various measures taken by the State government to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He also said both the Union and the State governments have been working in tandem to control the spread of the disease. He said while the current lockdown was impacting the industry and the livelihoods of millions of people, there were not many options to deal with the pandemic. The members of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation thanked the Telangana State government for its efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus. They extended solidarity with the government.

The EO members said they would complement the relief measures by pitching in where necessary and do their bit in helping the needy. Rama Rao concluded the meeting by saying that the government would ensure that industry interests were safeguarded to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on the sector.