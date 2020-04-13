Lockdown: Telangana Agriculture Dept commences home delivery of fruits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a measure to help horticulture farmers during the lockdown, the Telangana Agriculture Marketing Department has begun door delivery of fruits in cities. The department will provide 1.5 kg mangoes, 3 kg muskmelon, 1 kg sapota, 2.5 kg sweet lime, 12 lemons and 4 kg watermelon in one pack for Rs 300.

The packs will be delivered in bulk orders, of a minimum of 30 packs, to residential areas like colonies, gated communities or apartments.

One has to call 7330733212 to get the fruits delivered to the doorstep. The department has readied 30 tonne of sweet lime, 10 tonne of mangoes, six tonne sapota, eight tonne of watermelon, two tonne of lemons and 10 tonne of muskmelon for the purpose. The department said this measure is part of the Chief Minister’s initiative to help farmers during the lockdown.